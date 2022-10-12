Wrestler on Match with Dog: “We Have Liquid Magma Heat”

Controversy was the story after Smash Wrestling star Psycho Mike was the victim of a shoot and got big-timed by an Australian Shepherd named “Very Good Boy” in a recent pro wrestling match.

Footage of the match went viral on Twitter over the last 24 hours:

If wrestling is fake, then explain this: pic.twitter.com/eDbJW6dE3s — Kaelan Ramos (@KaelanRamos) October 10, 2022

In an interview with SEScoops.com, Psycho Mike – despite suffering the emotional after effects of the loss – told his story, the controversial changes that happened once the match began and his bad experiences working with canines in the past, who he complained haven’t paid their dues and are difficult to work with.

Psycho Mike: Not much to say, really. Dog wasn’t trained to lay down on her back, so she couldn’t do the job. No big deal; I’m a professional, I’ll put her over.

We called a few spots to make it look competitive, but right out the gate she botches the shine. Whatever, these things happen – I’m ready to call it on the fly.

But then the dog goes into business for herself and starts shooting on me. I’m just trying to get my shit in, ya know?

Anyways, we’re supposed to be going broadway, but I call an audible and take it home early. Ruff night.

B.J. Bethel: The dog looked like it was working snug. And then there was that low blow early. Did you two have heat?

Psycho Mike: Liquid magma heat. Tired of these canines walking into our business without paying dues.

The match began to go awry at the bell. The manager entered the ring and Very Good Boy landed a stiff low blow on Mike.

Then came a series of dangerous four-paw stomps – much more dangerous than a Curb Stomp or Coup De Grace (the Coup De Paw?) because they involve anywhere from two-to-four times as many paws/feet. Keep in mind the one-foot/paw Curb Stomp was banned from top promotion World Wresting Entertainment for a few years due to the inherent danger of the move.

Very Good Boy showed no such scruples, landing almost half a dozen Coup De Paws on the veteran Psycho Mike, who has wrestled stars such as Dalton Castle and The Blade/Pepper Parks.

Mike took the pinfall, but there was more controversy as Mike protested the three-count.

