CM Punk, Bayley & More Sound Off on Sasha Banks & Naomi Situation

The hot topic of the day remains Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out during Monday’s WWE Raw broadcast due to unhappiness with the creative direction of their characters.

As details emerge about what transpired behind the scenes at Raw, fans and wrestlers alike are sounding off about who they feel is right and wrong.

On Tuesday afternoon, former Matt Cardona (former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder) posted a tweet mocking Sasha Banks and Naomi’s decision to forfeit their tag titles at Raw.

Cardona referenced his infamous 2012 WWE storyline that saw Kane push him (and his wheelchair) off the Raw stage. He wrote, “If I could go back in time…the night I was pushed off the stage in a wheelchair on Raw, I should have walked into Johnny Ace’s office…placed my neck brace on the table and walked out because I wasn’t being respected enough as Internet champion.

Talent Supports Sasha Banks

AEW stars CM Punk and Dax Harwood of FTR expressed their support for Sasha Banks and Naomi.

CM Punk replied to Matt Cardona and told him, “If you’d go back in time to stand up for yourself, you should stand up [for] the workers now.”

If you’d go back in time to stand up for yourself, you should stand up the workers now. https://t.co/Hh0zA7nsid — player/coach (@CMPunk) May 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Harwood encourages his followers to “ALWAYS” stand up for what you belive in. He included a photo of Banks giving him a big hug.

Always, always, ALWAYS stand up for what you believe in. Fucking ALWAYS!!! pic.twitter.com/rPIuOm6XlT — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 17, 2022

Finally, Sasha Banks’ longtime friend and former tag team partner Bayley provided this quote: