Wrestling Entertainment Series Debut Event Rescheduled

The first-ever Wrestling Entertainment Series event in UK which was scheduled for next month has been rescheduled, or canceled entirely, depending on who you ask.

The official Twitter account of Fite TV recently shared some match graphics promoting the upcoming event including stars such as Adam Scherr and more.

The Impact Wrestling star however replied to this tweet with one of her own. She claimed that the wrestling event has actually been canceled:

Actually it’s cancelled. — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) May 31, 2022

According to the Motorpoint Arena, the promoters have decided to postpone the event. Instead of taking place on June 4th, the first WES show is now scheduled to take place July 9th.

RESCHEDULE ?



Unfortunately, the event organisers of @wesofficialtv have decided to postpone this event. Originally due to take place on 4 June, this event has been rescheduled to 9 July 2022.



All tickets remain valid for the new date.



More info ? https://t.co/aLqdDa1K3a pic.twitter.com/tvYWaYTsoo — Motorpoint Arena (@nottinghamarena) May 31, 2022

The Launch Of Wrestling Entertainment Series

Wrestling Entertainment Series is a brand-new wrestling promotion. The former NXT tag team champions Authors of Pain launched it.

The duo had not been active since their WWE release in September 2020. Though they had claimed multiple times that they were not done with wrestling.

The former tag champs finally unveiled their future plans earlier this month. They announced the launch of their own wrestling promotion with a big show from Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England on June 4.

A number of WWE alumni were announced for this big event. The names included people such as Adam Scherr, Killer Kross, and more.

We are still awaiting official confirmation on the cancellation of this event. We will keep you posted on any development in the story.