List Of Upcoming WWE, AEW, ROH, & IMPACT Events

SEScoops will keep a running list of upcoming WWE, AEW, ROH, IMPACT Wrestling, and NWA events. This list will include live events that have been announced and scheduled. We plan to update this with new events accordingly.

August 2022

August 12, 2022 at 8PM EST

Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois

IMPACT Plus/FITE TV

NWA 74 – Night One

August 27, 2022 at 8PM EST

Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri

FITE TV

NWA 74 – Night Two

August 28, 2022 at 8PM EST

Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri

FITE TV

September 2022

WWE Clash At The Castle 2022

September 3, 2022 at 3PM EST

Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales

Peacock (US)/WWE Network (Internationally)

AEW All Out 2022

September 4, 2022 at 8PM EST

NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois

PPV / B/R Live (US) /Fite TV (Internationally)

IMPACT Victory Road 2022

September 23, 2022 at 8PM EST

Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee

IMPACT+

October 2022

WWE Extreme Rules 2022

October 8, 2022 at 8PM EST

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Peacock (US)/WWE Network (Internationally)

IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2022

October 8, 2022 at 8PM EST

FITE/Pay-Per-View

November 2022

WWE Survivor Series 2022

November 26, 2022 at 8PM EST

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Peacock (US)/WWE Network (Internationally)

April 2022

WWE WrestleMania 39 – Night One

April 2, 2023 at 8PM EST

SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California

Peacock (US)/WWE Network (Internationally)

WWE WrestleMania 39 – Night Two