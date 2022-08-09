Tuesday, August 9, 2022
List Of Upcoming WWE, AEW, ROH, & IMPACT Events

By Jaychele Nicole
SEScoops will keep a running list of upcoming WWE, AEW, ROH, IMPACT Wrestling, and NWA events. This list will include live events that have been announced and scheduled. We plan to update this with new events accordingly.

August 2022

IMPACT Emergence 2022

  • August 12, 2022 at 8PM EST
  • Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois
  • IMPACT Plus/FITE TV

NWA 74 – Night One

  • August 27, 2022 at 8PM EST
  • Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri
  • FITE TV

NWA 74 – Night Two

  • August 28, 2022 at 8PM EST
  • Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri
  • FITE TV

September 2022

WWE Clash At The Castle 2022

  • September 3, 2022 at 3PM EST
  • Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales
  • Peacock (US)/WWE Network (Internationally)

AEW All Out 2022

  • September 4, 2022 at 8PM EST
  • NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois
  • PPV / B/R Live (US) /Fite TV (Internationally)

IMPACT Victory Road 2022

  • September 23, 2022 at 8PM EST
  • Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee
  • IMPACT+

October 2022

WWE Extreme Rules 2022

  • October 8, 2022 at 8PM EST
  • Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Peacock (US)/WWE Network (Internationally)

IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2022

  • October 8, 2022 at 8PM EST
  • FITE/Pay-Per-View

November 2022

WWE Survivor Series 2022

  • November 26, 2022 at 8PM EST
  • TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • Peacock (US)/WWE Network (Internationally)

April 2022

WWE WrestleMania 39 – Night One

  • April 2, 2023 at 8PM EST
  • SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California
  • Peacock (US)/WWE Network (Internationally)

WWE WrestleMania 39 – Night Two

  • April 3, 2023 at 8PM EST
  • SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California
  • Peacock (US)/WWE Network (Internationally)

