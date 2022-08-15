NWA 74 – Night 1 & 2: Match Card, Date & Time, How to Watch

The two-night NWA 74th Anniversary Show (also simply called NWA 74) is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view event produced by the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

This year marks the 74th installment of the NWA’s anniversary show. The show was first produced and presented by the company in 1948.

NWA 74 takes place after their Alwayz Ready pay-per-view.

NWA 74 – Night 1 Match Card

Pre-Show Match: Country Gentlemen vs. Gold Rushhh

Country Gentlemen vs. Gold Rushhh Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox

Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

Kamille (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton

Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton Burke Invitational (Winner Receives NWA Women’s Championship Match On Night 2): Tootie Lynn, KiLynn King, Samantha Starr, Missa Kate, Madi, Angelina Love, Jennacide, Natalia Markova

Tootie Lynn, KiLynn King, Samantha Starr, Missa Kate, Madi, Angelina Love, Jennacide, Natalia Markova NWA World Tag Team Championships: Commonwealth Connection (Harry Smith & Doug Williams) (c) vs. La Rebellion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf)

Commonwealth Connection (Harry Smith & Doug Williams) (c) vs. La Rebellion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) Matt Cardona vs. Handpicked Opponent

EC3 vs. Mims

Luke Hawx vs. VSK

NWA 74 – Night 2 Match Card

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Tyrus

NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Burke Invitational winner

NWA United States Tag Team Championships 10-Team Battle Royale: Gold Rushhh (Jordan Clearwater and Marshe’ Rockett) vs. Miserably Faithful (Sal The Pal and Gaagz The Gymp) vs. The Now (Hale Collins and Vik Dalishus) vs. The Ill Begotten (Alex Taylor & Rush Freeman) vs. The Fixers (Wrecking Ball Legursky and Jay Bradley) vs. The Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana and Anthony Andrews) vs. Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx) vs. Team Ambition (Mike Outlaw & Camaro Jackson)

NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships – Street Fight: Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige) (c) vs. The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle)

MLW National Openweight Championshp: Davey Richards (c) vs. Thrillbilly Silas

Mercurio vs. Magic Jake Dumas

Thom Latimer vs. Judais

Colby Corino vs. Caprice Coleman

??When is NWA 74?

NWA 74 takes place Saturday and Sunday, August 27th & 28th from St. Louis, Missouri at the Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom. The main card of this live event starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

How to Watch

NWA 74 streams live on FITE TV internationally. The Night 1 & 2 Bundle is available for purchase for $39.99. Night 1 & Night 2 can also be purchased individually at $24.99.