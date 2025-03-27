Wrestling Wedding: Samantha Irvin Marries Ricochet

AEW wrestler Ricochet and former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin have officially married. The couple, who announced their engagement in January 2023, celebrated their union on March 26, 2025. Irvin shared this video on her Instagram page:

Congratulations to Ricochet and Samantha Irving on their wedding and marriage ?? pic.twitter.com/eonbPpKjm0 — ???? (@KXNGAO) March 27, 2025

Earlier in the day, Ricochet was absent from AEW Dynamite. He addressed his absence through a video message that broadcast during the show, explaining that he had better things to do than attend Dynamite. Ricochet expressed excitement for his upcoming match at AEW Dynasty, where he is set to challenge AEW International Champion Kenny Omega and “Speedball” Mike Bailey in a triple threat match.?

We at SEScoops extend our congratulations to the newlyweds as they embark on this new chapter together.?