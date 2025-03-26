Ricochet Announces Wedding With Samantha Irvin

AEW star Ricochet missed this week’s episode of Dynamite for a good reason.

International Champion Kenny Omega picked up a victory over Blake Christian in the opening match of this week’s episode of the Wednesday night show.

Omega cut a promo following his victory before “Speedball” Mike Bailey came out. Bailey told Omega that he respects the current champion but won’t be pulling any punches when the two meet in the ring.

The One and Only then appeared on the big screen in a white suit. Ricochet said that he’d love to be there in person, but today is his wedding day, and he’s dressed for the best day of his life. This is, until the April 6 Dynasty event when he beats both Bailey and Omega in a triple threat for the International title:

Ricochet officially confirmed his relationship with former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin back in 2021. The two got engaged in January 2023, while still under contract for the Endeavor owned promotion.

Both the wrestling names have since left the company. Ricochet previously claimed that Irvin wouldn’t be joining AEW, but the former ring announcer herself has said that she would definitely be back in wrestling at some point, potentially in a different role than last time.

SEScoops would like to congratulate Ricochet and Samantha on their wedding.