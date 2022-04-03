Wrestling World Reacts To Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania Return

Cody Rhodes made his triumphant return at WrestleMania 38. His comeback was one of the biggest stories coming out of night 1 of the Show Of Shows.
The big moment created a huge buzz across the wrestling world. It led to not only fans but many wrestling personalities reacting to the amazing moment on social media.
The Nature Boy Ric Flair sent out congratulations to Cody Rhodes. He explained how Cody’s father, the late great Dusty Rhodes would be reacting to the match:
The American Nightmare faced off against Seth Rollins in a singles match. The bout was filled with call-backs from Rhodes’ career and he went on to win the fight.
Members of his family also took the time to react to it. Brandi Rhodes posted a photo with her husband while Dustin Rhodes reacted to a Cody cutter from the match:
The Young Bucks reacted to the whole thing in their own unique manner. They put out a new bio in response to Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania moment:
Apart from this, people such as Amanda Huber, Matt Cardona, Paige, and many more took Twitter to share their feelings. You can check out some of the top reactions below: