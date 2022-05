Stephanie McMahon has taken a leave of absence from WWE and the wrestling world has responded.

Stephanie shocked many fans with the announcement on her Twitter page. The WWE Chief Brand Officer cited wanting to spend more time with her family as the reason for her stepping away from most of her duties at this time.

They say your reputation precedes you, and it appears Stephanie has a ton of supporters.

Here are just some of the reactions to her leave of absence:

.@StephMcMahon has announced that she will be taking a leave of absence from @WWE in order to focus on her family pic.twitter.com/64KctI3cZi — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 19, 2022

???? — David Otunga (@DavidOtunga) May 19, 2022

?????? — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) May 19, 2022

Steph ! I respect and admire you so very much! Thank you for being a role model for all women around the world! FAMILY FIRST always! ?? — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) May 19, 2022

?????? — Megan Morant (@MeganMorantWWE) May 19, 2022

?? — EJ Nduka “The Judge” (@EjTheJudge) May 19, 2022

You're the best, Steph! Enjoy the time with your family. ?? — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) May 19, 2022

Enjoy the time and family. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) May 19, 2022

"She is very real out there. She's authentic." – @HeymanHustle to @RyanSatin on why @StephMcMahon is his favorite person to have a promo segment with ??? #OutOfCharacter ??: https://t.co/IAHY95crrb pic.twitter.com/vmSI520QIE — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 19, 2022

Thank you, @StephMcMahon!! You deserve it. Enjoy your family! ???? — The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) May 19, 2022