WWE And AEW Stars Attend NASCAR Event (Photos)

A number of wrestling personalities were in attendance for the beginning of the second half of the NASCAR Cup Series season with Quaker State 400.

The Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair shared some photos from the show. The pictures also featured Montez Ford and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

From AEW‘s side, the TBS Champion Jade Cargill made an appearance. The company shared photos of her at Atlanta Motor Speedway, noting that she was the guest of honor for the race:

This is not the first-time wrestling personalities have made appearances during the NASCAR Cup Series event. Suspended star Sasha Banks was named the grand marshal for Daytona 500 last year.

The Street Profits have been feuding with The Usos in recent times. They had an impressive match at Money In The Bank and a rematch for the unified tag titles has been announced for SummerSlam.

Bianca Belair similarly defended her title against Carmella at Money In The Bank. Nikki Bella on the other hand is enjoying her life as a mother and retired WWE star with no immediate plans for a return.

Jade Cargill is on the run of a lifetime since winning the TBS championship in January. She has been a dominant champion and impressed everyone with her title reign despite very little experience in the ring.