WWE Announces NXT’s Return To Live Event Touring

WWE NXT is officially going back on the road as the company announced on Tuesday night that live event touring will resume next month.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, May 20, at 10 am ET on Etix for eight house shows that will take place in Florida starting on June 10, running through July 23. More dates will be announced soon.

Touring Schedule

June 10 at the University Arena Community Complex in Tampa, Florida

June 11 at the Largo Events Center in Largo, Florida

June 24 at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida

June 25 at the Venice Community Center in Venice, Florida

July 8 at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Dunnellon, Florida

July 9 at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida

July 22 at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida

July 23 at the Cocoa Armory in Cocoa Beach, Florida

NXT has not run any live events since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wrestlers have only been working TV events since then. Prior to the pandemic, NXT ran house shows both in Florida and out of state.

Since last summer, there had been reports of WWE discussing this return, but up until now, it kept getting delayed.