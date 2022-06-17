WWE Has Backup Plan For Major SummerSlam Match

WWE is said to have a plan B in place for a major SummerSlam match.

This year’s SummerSlam event is set to take place inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The premium live event will air live on July 30.

SummerSlam is always one of WWE’s biggest events of the year. It also happens to be WWE’s only stadium show in the month of July this year.

The company had plans of using Allegiant Stadium to host the July 2 Money in the Bank show, but lagging ticket sales derailed that plan.

It had been reported that there were plans in place for a big WWE Undisputed Universal Title match at SummerSlam but some changes are likely in order.

Backup Plan For Roman Reigns’ Opponent

(via WWE)

WWE had been targeting a title match between WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Randy Orton for SummerSlam. Fightful has reported that WWE now fears that Orton’s back injury could keep him out for the remainder of 2022.

Orton may need surgery.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE does have a backup plan in the event Orton can’t go. It’s noted that the backup plan is not Riddle.

Roman is scheduled to put his gold on the line against Riddle on the June 17 episode of WWE SmackDown. If Riddle loses, then he can never challenge Roman for the championship again.