WWE Planning Redesigned Championship Titles

WWE could be seeing new championship designs within a matter of weeks, as part of the new era of the company post-Vince McMahon.

Since the ex-CEO’s departure in July, several changes have been made to WWE’s roster, with talent released in recent years being brought back.

WWE has also made changes on a larger scale, ending the NXT UK brand in favor of the NXT Europe show expected to launch next year.

Championship Designs

WWE is host to plenty of titles across Raw, SmackDown and NXT, and some of those titles are set to receive a new look.

Fightful Select reports that WWE has had newly designed championships for weeks, with at least three new sets of title belts fully finished.

Several WWE talent who spoke to Fightful said that they are in favor of some changes to title belts.

It’s also reported that Triple H‘s rise to power following McMahon’s retirement sped up the process to introduce new title designs.

New Tag Gold

It has been reported in the past by BeltFanDan that there is plan for new tag-team titles.

The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships have been represented by the Raw and SmackDown tag-team titles since the championships were unified in May.

There are also never used tag team titles, which look like the designs used on the WWE Women’s tag titles on colored straps, but it is unclear if they will be used.

Velcro Vs. Snaps

One change already made to WWE’s championships is the use of velcro on the titles.

Though WWE once used snap pins to hold titles around the waist of talent, velcro is now used, with the snap pins being used for aesthetic appeal.

WWE talent who spoke to Fightful said that they appreciate how velcro allows them to fasten and unfasten titles quickly, but it cosmetically looks bad.

More Changes

WWE’s championships are set to get a redesign, and the promotion has plans to change things across all three brands.

Fightful reports that “cosmetic changes” could be coming to Raw, SmackDown and NXT, as seen already with the logo change in NXT.