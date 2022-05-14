Don’t Call Ronda Rousey the SmackDown Women’s Champion

Ronda Rousey may be defending the ‘SmackDown Championship’ from now on, following some unique verbiage on last night’s SmackDown.

At WrestleMania Backlash, Rousey captured the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair in an “I Quit” match.

During this week’s episode of the blue brand, Rousey referred to herself as the ‘SmackDown Champion,’ and issued an open challenge for the ‘SmackDown Championship.’

The term was also used on commentary by Pat McAfee.

This isn’t the first time Rousey has used this term, as in the run-up to WrestleMania 38, the former UFC fighter vowed to become the SmackDown Champion.

“You can call me your new Women’s SmackDown Champion. SmackDown Women’s Champion? Why do we even say ‘women’ in it anyway? You can call me the SmackDown Champion!” Ronda Rousey

Both Michael Cole and ring announcer Samantha Irvin referred to Rousey as the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

There’s been no confirmation of the new name, as WWE.com refers to the title as the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Who’s next in line?

Rousey defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Raquel Rodriguez on this week’s WWE SmackDown.

With Charlotte Flair out of action, for the time being, it remains to be seen who will be next to challenge the Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Last night’s match with Raquel Rodriguez was undoubtedly impressive, but with Rodriguez losing, it’s unlikely she’ll be feuding with Rousey at this time.

Removing Flair, Rodriguez, and current Tag Team Champions Naomi and Sasha Banks leaves five SmackDown Superstars eligible for the Hot Rod.

Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Xia Li, Shotzi, and Aliyah could all be the next opponent for the former UFC fighter.