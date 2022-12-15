WWE Changing Up Several Championship Belts Soon

The landscape of NXT is set to change dramatically with the changing of the brand’s championship titles.

Belt Fan Fan, a reliable source for news on championship titles, revealed this week on Twitter that WWE will be moving away from the rainbow-colored titles.

Instead of brand new championships, WWE will keep the current belt designs but use the prior color schemes.

Word on the street is the rainbow NXT belts are going to be replaced with the prior non-colored ones. — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) December 14, 2022

When asked if this change is related at all to Mandy Rose, who was fired this week a day after losing the NXT Women’s Championship, Dan said this decision was made weeks ago.

Taste the Rainbow

WWE introduced the rainbow-colored NXT and NXT Women’s Championships to coincide with the launch of NXT 2.0 last September.

The brand’s bold color scheme was also a point of contention for fans, many of whom saw the change as too far from the original NXT fans had loved.

Currently, the NXT and NXT Women’s Championships are held by Bron Breakker and Roxanne Perez, respectively.

New Tag Titles

While the only changes to the NXT and NXT Women’s Championships will be the color scheme, new WWE Tag Team Championships are in the works.

In November, Dan confirmed reports that new titles were coming to replace the Raw and SmackDown Tag Titles currently held by The Usos.

The new Championships will feature the current plates but on a black strap instead of red or blue.

The titles are expected to be presented to the Usos by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on an upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw.