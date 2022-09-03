Check Out the WWE Clash at the Castle Stage & Production Setup

WWE has constructed an impressive production setup for today’s Clash at the Castle premium live event. It all goes down at 1pm (Eastern) from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Over 65,000 fans will be on hand to witness a spectacle of epic proportions.

Nobody does big-time events like WWE. The world’s premiere wrestling organization typically goes ‘all out’ with the staging for big stadium shows, including WrestleMania and the Crown Jewel events from Saudi Arabia. Today’s show will be no exception.

Sticking with the castle theme, there is a massive castle covered in LED screens hanging above the ring. The aisle is also covered in stone and fire, which should make for an incredible visual effect.

Let’s take a look inside Principality Stadium for WWE Clash at the Castle, shall we?

Take a look inside Principality Stadium ahead of today’s #WWECastle premium live event ? pic.twitter.com/oMyLQV5nQW — SEScoops (@sescoops) September 3, 2022

Here’s another vantage point from inside the stadium:

Triple H posted this photo of the production setup, which gives us a clear look at the castle hanging above the ring. The Game credits Jason Robinson as the man who “built this whole thing,” so big props to him. It takes a lot of work to make a WWE television production run smoothly, especially one of this magnitude. The lighting, the music, the pyrotechnics; it’s going to be incredible once the opening bell rings.

Are you ready … for #WWECastle??



Photobomb by Jason Robinson

(oh, he built this whole thing btw!!!!) pic.twitter.com/oXviXrE2IZ — Triple H (@TripleH) September 3, 2022

Finn Balor posted a video on social media giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at what WWE Superstars will see as they make their way from backstage to the ringside area.

As you can see, WWE has spared no expense to present Clash at the Castle as the once-in-a-generation show that it is.