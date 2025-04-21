WWE Confirms Survivor Series 2025 On November 29 In San Diego

WWE confirmed during WWE Monday Night Raw that Survivor Series 2025 will take place live from San Diego, CA at Petco Park on Saturday, November 29. It’s worth noting that WarGames is not mentioned on the promotional material or said during the announcement.

As seen below, here is the updated lineup for WWE’s 2025 Premium Live Events:

Saturday, May 10, 2025: WWE Backlash from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Saturday, May 24, 2025: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Sunday, May 25, 2025: WWE Battleground from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Saturday, June 7, 2025: WWE Money in the Bank from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA

Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3, 2025: WWE SummerSlam from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

Sunday, August 3, 2025: WWE Clash In Paris from Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France

Saturday, November 29: WWE Survivor Series from San Diego, CA at Petco Park

January 2026: WWE Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

This schedule indicates WWE’s ongoing strategy to engage its established fanbase in domestic markets and actively pursue growth and new audiences through international events as it approaches 2026.