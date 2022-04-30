WWE Once Considered Moving Raw To Tuesday Nights (Report)

Monday Night Raw has become a staple for WWE but a major change was once considered.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that WWE once considered moving Raw to Tuesday nights. The thought process was to get away from NFL competition.

Of course, Monday Night Football games during the regular season dominate TV and often hurt WWE in viewership.

The report notes that Raw isn’t likely to change nights anytime soon as Mondays have become a tradition for the company.

It’s also been said that the USA Network probably wouldn’t even think of making such a call to switch up at this stage.