WWE Considering Big Vince McMahon Farewell For WrestleMania

WWE could be considering a big farewell for Vince McMahon at WrestleMania.

Dave Meltzer confirmed initial rumblings that have been going around about WWE planning something special for McMahon during WrestleMania next year. The story was first reported by The US Sun this past weekend.

The report suggests that current WWE co-CEO/Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon is in the midst of those discussions. It also notes that Vince may not be fully done with the company yet, as WWE is looking at ways to pay tribute to him.

While the report did admit WWE knows there could be some backlash, it’s said that what he’s down for the industry can not be underestimated. There have also reportedly been talks of McMahon being honored at the WWE Hall Of Fame.

This would certainly be interesting, as Vince McMahon never likes to appear on-camera at the WWE Hall Of Fame ceremonies, but only made the exception to induct The Undertaker.

There aren’t any plans set in stone at the moment, but the discussions do seem to be ongoing. Meltzer noted he has heard rumblings of something like this for weeks but has not received official confirmation.

He did add in himself that it makes sense and would be something that he’s expecting.