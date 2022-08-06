WWE Considering Major Change to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

At WrestleMania 38, Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to unify the company’s top World Championships.

Called ‘the biggest main event in WrestleMania’ history, the win saw Reigns be crowned the ‘Undisputed WWE Universal Champion,’ a title he holds to this day.

A Major Change

Since unifying the two championships at WrestleMania, Reigns has been carrying the two title belts to symbolize being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

That could all change very soon however, following Karrion Kross’ return to WWE during last night’s SmackDown.

Fightful Select reports that Kross’ impactful return, attacking Drew McIntyre and having a face-off with Reigns, is the sign of a big push for the two-time former WWE NXT Champion.

An idea suggested backstage is for Kross to be inserted into the current feud between Reigns and McIntyre.

There has also been a pitch for Kross to challenge Reigns, but for one of his championships, effectively ending the title unification.

De-Unifying the Titles

It was Vince McMahon who made the decision for the WWE and Universal Championships to be unified, but its the USA Network who are in support of the titles being split.

Fightful’s report adds that the Network is unhappy with how few appearances Reigns makes on Raw and wants a World Championship of their own.

The USA Network also pitched the idea of having an interim World Champion, similar to Jon Moxley being the interim AEW World Champion due to CM Punk‘s injury.

The report notes that it’s unclear how seriously WWE considered the idea, as Reigns is not injured, and having an interim Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would make little sense.