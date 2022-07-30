Roman Reigns Retains Undisputed WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns once again defended the title against Brock Lesnar, but this time it was in a Last Man Standing Match in the main event of this year’s SummerSlam event.

The match started when Lesnar jumped off a tractor. They brawled into the crowd. After a distraction by Paul Heyman, Reigns put Lesnar through a table. Lesnar was bleeding from his back. Reigns with a series of superman punches and a spear for a near fall. Lesnar put Reigns in the front loader of the tractor and then dropped Reigns out of it.

Lesnar started moving the ring with a tractor and lifted it up. Brock hit an F5 to Heyman through the announce table. Reigns with a spear to Lesnar. Theory ran out to the ring and hit Reigns with the MITB briefcase. Lesnar took him out with an F5. Reigns with two belt shots then buried Lesnar with various things for the win.

The last time the two stars shared the squared circle was at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year where Reigns went over on Lesnar to unify the WWE and Universal Championships.

Lesnar took time off after this match and returned on the June 17th edition of SmackDown after Reigns retained the title over Riddle in the main event. Reigns said after there is no one left and he wrecked Riddle then he’s leaving. Lesnar walked out to have a face-to-face with Reigns before hitting an F5.

Reigns will make his next title defense at the Clash at the Castle event on September 3 in the UK against Drew McIntyre.

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Title over Brock Lesnar? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.