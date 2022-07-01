WWE Considering Turning Popular NXT Star Heel

It looks like one WWE star could be on the verge of a change in attitude.

Heel and face turns are nothing new in the wrestling business. Very few can say they remained on one side of the fence throughout their entire career.

Even some stars who worked best at one role eventually switched things up.

When it comes to this star, however, a heel turn would be quite the surprising move.

Cora Jade Heel Turn?

(via WWE)

NXT star Cora Jade has a bubbly personality and she’s one of the last performers you would expect to turn over to the dark side.

With that said, it looks like WWE is mulling over possibly turning her heel.

Dave Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE is considering having Jade turn on Roxanne Perez at some point. It’s important to note that this is not set in stone, rather an idea being floated around within the company.

Since NXT is a developmental brand, this is where experiments such as this one can be done without much backlash. It could also be a good test to see if Cora Jade has the chops to be a heel.

Time will tell if WWE goes through with the idea.