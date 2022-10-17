WWE Day 1 Will Not Return in 2023 After All

It looks like it’s going to be ‘one and done’ for WWE Day 1. Earlier this year, WWE held the inaugural ‘Day 1’ premium live event on January 1st from Atlanta, GA. The show was headlined by Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Championship in a Fatal 5-Way match to end Big E‘s reign.

Day 1 was scheduled to return to Atlanta on January 1st, but a report by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics states that the show has been scrapped entirely. The company has no plans to reschedule or even rebrand the show, which means WWE will not have any PLE’s between the Survivor Series on November 26th, 2022, until The Royal Rumble on January 28th, 2023.

Wrestlenomics were unable to confirm the reasoning behind this cancellation. There is speculation that the cancellation may be due to the company stepping aside as their business partner NBCUniversal would’ve run head-to-head with each other on January 1st had the show gone ahead.

It was also reported in the October 3rd Wrestling Observer Newsletter that changes would be made to the Day 1 PLE at some point down the road. Some of the recent moves made within the structure of the WWE umbrella have been intriguing.

From bringing back former WWE talent’s, to putting more of an emphasis on the in-ring product on television. This could mean more concise builds with TV storylines and a stronger focus on the PLE’s that the WWE runs moving forward.

The cancelation of WWE Day 1 is part of a broader format change coming to premium live events coming next year. You can read more about that story here: