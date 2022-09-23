WWE Discussing Two NXT Stars Joining the Main Roster

Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin appear to be on the cusp of being called up to the WWE main roster.

The two WWE NXT superstars and Mandy Rose, the NXT Women’s Champion, are allies in the Toxic Attraction faction.

Dolin and Jayne have recently been briefly put on the main roster. They made their SmackDown debuts on August 19, when they defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to win a WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament match. They replaced Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark in the competition.

Dolin and Jayne Headed to the Main Roster?

According to Dave Meltzer’s report in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been talk about Dolin and Jayne joining the main roster for a while.

It’s unclear when they would make their official main roster debuts, which brand they would be on – Raw or SmackDown – and if Rose would join them.

The former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions most recently wrestled on this week’s episode of NXT by defeating Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley.

Many fans believe that Dolin and Jayne have done everything there is to do in NXT so now is a good time to move them to the main roster and be in contention for the Women’s Tag Team Titles.