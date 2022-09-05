WWE May Have Done Away with Another Vince McMahon-Era Rule

In July, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE, bringing his four-decade-plus run as head of the company to an end.

McMahon’s retirement came one month after stepping down as CEO and Chairman of the promotion, due to the ongoing investigation against him.

The now former Chairman is alleged to have paid millions in NDAs to female employees he had extramarital relationships with, with at least one claim of pressuring a woman into sex.

The Change

Since McMahon retired, a lot have changes have happened, and now a subtle change may have been revealed.

During last weekend’s Clash at the Castle event, a six-woman tag opened the main show, pitting Damage Control against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

During multiple parts of the match, there was interference from both teams that did not result in a disqualification.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer pointed out that Damage Control were not DQ’d when IYO SKY performed a moonsault on Belair.

Meltzer explained how for years, the act of an illegal Superstar attacking the legal opponent would have resulted in a DQ, and suggested that the rule has been removed in this post-Vince McMahon era.

Other Changes

There have been several changes made to WWE since McMahon’s retirement, which have been well-received by fans.

WWE has undone the ban on certain words, including “hospital” and “wrestler” which were outlawed during recent years under McMahon.

WWE is also undoing McMahon’s ban on real names, which has resulted in Austin Theory getting his first name back.