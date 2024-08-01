WWE Exec Says There’s “No Interest” In AEW Crossover Event At This Time

WWE may be more willing than ever to work with other promotions, but fans shouldn’t expect a crossover event with AEW wrestlers anytime soon. Speaking to the Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch, Chris Legentil, WWE’s executive vice president of talent relations and head of communications, was asked about whether an event with AEW talent could be in the works.

“No interest. I just want to make clear. There is definitely a variety of excellent talent that don’t currently reside in WWE. There is no shot there that is being fired. It’s just to say, the answer to your question is no conversation has been had in relation to that.”

While AEW isn’t on WWE’s list, 2024 has already seen the Sports Entertainment juggernaut forge partnerships with various promotions. Bloodsport, Pro Wrestling NOAH, Marigold Wrestling and TNA Wrestling have all featured WWE talent and fans have been able to see TNA stars appear at NXT TV tapings and PLEs.

WWE & AEW

Though Tony Khan’s first promotion has been WWE’s biggest competition since the demise of WCW, the two sides have put their differences aside in the past. In 2019, Billy Gunn was allowed to attend the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to be inducted as part of D-Generation X. In 2022, AEW talent, including Paul Wight, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson, appeared via videos on RAW to celebrate John Cena on the 20th anniversary of his main-roster debut.

AEW and WWE won’t be hosting a crossover event (at least not yet,) but such a show would feature some of the best names working in the business today. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest from both companies.