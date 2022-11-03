WWE Expected To Be Making Regular NXT Cuts (Report)

WWE is expected to be making regular cuts to NXT moving forward.

Earlier this week, WWE released names such as Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, and Ru Feng from their developmental brand.

This isn’t something completely new, as regularly releasing talent is something that has been going on since Vince McMahon was still running operations.

However, under the Triple H regime, that practice will continue. Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer shared a report on the situation recently.

WWE is planning on continuing to release NXT talent regularly if they feel they are not progressing the way the company wants.

Talent can expect to be let go anywhere from the six-month to one-year mark if progression expectations are not being met. Also, anyone who isn’t put on TV after two years can also expect to be let go.

Of course, Bodhi Hayward’s situation, in particular, was a bit different. Subsequent reports have since suggested that Hayward was actually a handful to deal with, which added to the company’s decision to let him go in the end.

While WWE will continue its efforts to search the globe for more potential stars, it seems they also have set a hard rule on how long they’re waiting to sit on a talent’s potential before cutting ties.