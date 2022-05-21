WWE Faction Finally Gets A Name

It looks like a WWE stable has now got a name.

For weeks, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch have been a thorn in the side of The New Day. Wins have been traded back and forth between the groups but something has to give.

Xavier Woods said he plans on teaming with Kofi Kingston and a mystery partner to take on Sheamus, Holland, and Butch.

New Faction Name

(via WWE)

Speaking of those three bruisers, it looks like their faction has a name. Together, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch are now being called the “Brawling Brutes.”

WWE had trademark listings for the “Bloody Brutes” through USPTO. It appears the company settled on “Brawling Brutes.”

It makes sense given that WWE has a no-blood policy with rare exceptions.

Xavier Woods pinned Butch on the May 20 episode of SmackDown. After the match, Butch attacked Woods from behind.

This prompted Woods to find a mystery partner to join him and Kofi Kingston to even the odds.