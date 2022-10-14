WWE Files Trademark for ‘Uncle Harper’

WWE has had fans talking about their most recent trademark filings, which are believed to be connected to Bray Wyatt.

In the past, trademark filings have often been a sign of future plans for the company.

A recent example includes WWE trademarking the term ‘Damage CTRL’ which would go on to become the name of the stable of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY.

Trademarks

Fightful report that WWE filed trademarks for the term ‘Uncle Harper’ and ‘Uncle Howdy’ on October 8.

The listing for both terms gives the following description for their usage.

Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

Horror fans may recognize the term ‘Uncle Howdy’ as the nickname for the demon Pazuzu who possesses the young girl Regan in The Exorcist.

Luke Harper

The Uncle Harper term is seemingly a nod to Luke Harper, who was part of the Wyatt family for years.

In late 2019, Harper would leave WWE, and would later join AEW as the leader of the Dark Order Brodie Lee.

In December 2020, Lee sadly died aged 41, and tributes to the former TNT Champion were paid by both WWE and AEW.

WWE has not confirmed what exact plans they have for the ‘Uncle Harper’ term, which some believe will be part of a new Wyatt family.