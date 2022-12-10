WWE Gives Update on How Long Matt Riddle Will Be Off TV

The Usos were supposed to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Elias and Matt Riddle on WWE RAW, but The Bloodline attacked Elias before the match.

Kevin Owens was announced as Elias’ replacement in the match but The Usos still picked up the win this past Monday. After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally beat Matt Riddle down and he was stretchered out of the arena.

During the tag title match tonight on WWE SmackDown, Michael Cole announced that Matt Riddle is expected to be out of action for six weeks due to the attack from Solo Sikoa this past Monday night.

Sami Zayn is Set for a Big Night Next Week on SmackDown

The Usos successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships for the second time this week to kick off this week’s episode of SmackDown.

Jimmy and Jey were initially supposed to defend the titles against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre tonight on the blue brand. McIntyre announced that he was not medically cleared and Butch was his replacement. The Usos defeated The Brawling Brutes to retain the titles. After the match, Jey had a conversation with Sami Zayn backstage.

Jey told Sami that he should trim up his beard and look nice for Roman Reigns‘ return next week. Uso said it will be a big night for Sami Zayn next Friday after he led The Bloodline to victory at Survivor Series WarGames.