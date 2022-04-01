WWE Hall of Fame 2022 Inductees, Time & How to Watch

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is finally here.

Each year during WrestleMania weekend, the wrestling world comes together to honor the deserving inductees as they take their rightful places among the immortals.

WWE Hall of Fame 2022 Inductees

Here are this year’s WWE Hall of Fame inductees:

The Undertaker

Vader

Queen Sharmell

The Steiner Brothers

Plus, former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard will receive the coveted Warrior Award. Gaspard passed away in May 2020 after sacrificing his own life to save his son.

Gaspard’s courage and heroism exemplify everything the Warrior Award represents. However, we feel it’s time to rename the Warrior Award.

WWE has produced the following video highlighting The Undertaker‘s unparalleled career ahead of his Hall of Fame induction:

Time & How to Watch

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place Friday, April 1st from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

You can watch the event on Peacock at 10:00 PM ET on the Peacock streaming service.