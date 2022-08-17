WWE Hall Of Famer Announced for AEW “House of The Dragon” Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling invades the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia this Wednesday for the House of the Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite. The tie-in comes from the soon to be released House of the Dragon HBO series, a spin-off of the hit Game of Thrones.

AEW President Tony Khan revealed on Twitter this evening that along with a stacked lineup the show will feature an appearance from WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, who will serve as the company’s guest timekeeper for the evening. Khan writes:

“For tomorrow’s Wednesday Night AEWDynamite presented by HBO’s @HouseofDragon, we have the perfect special guest timekeeper for the event: Ricky The Dragon Steamboat, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all-time, making his return to TBSNetwork tomorrow night @ 8pm ET/7pm CT!”

Steamboat’s appearance won’t be the only thing fans can look forward to on Dynamite. The big rumor is that former world champion Kenny Omega will be returning as the Young Bucks mystery partner for the opening round of the trios tournament to crown the first-ever AEW Trios champions. They will be facing RUSH, Dragon Lee, and Andrade El Idolo.

Stay tuned.