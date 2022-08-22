WWE Hall Of Famer Backstage at RAW Tonight

Another WWE Hall Of Famer is backstage for tonight’s Monday Night RAW.

PWInsider is reporting that Beth Phoenix is in Toronto and backstage for Monday Night RAW tonight. Phoenix’s husband, fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Edge, is set to compete against Damian Priest tonight in singles action.

It remains to be seen if Phoenix will actually be a part of the show. She could simply be ringside for Edge’s match tonight, or she could get physically involved. Rhea Ripley could certainly play a factor in the match tonight, prompting Phoenix to get involved on her husband’s behalf.

Regardless, the match between Priest and Edge has been weeks in the making after Priest led an assault on “The Rated-R Superstar” to kick him out of The Judgement Day. They’ll finally settle their differences in Edge’s hometown tonight.

Phoenix isn’t the only Hall Of Famer slated for RAW tonight. As previously reported, former WWE Women’s Champion Trish Stratus is also set to appear on RAW tonight. Her appearance was confirmed on last week’s episode of SmackDown Live.

Stratus retired from professional wrestling back in 2006, but has made sporadic appearances for WWE over the years since. She did return to the ring in 2019 for a match with Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam in a losing effort.