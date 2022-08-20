WWE Hall of Famer Announced For Monday’s Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been announced for an appearance on this Monday’s episode of Raw from Toronto, Canada.

The wrestling veteran was originally announced for a couple of House Shows this weekend from Kingston on Saturday and London on Sunday.

WWE then confirmed on this week’s episode of SmackDown that Stratus will also be making an appearance on Monday’s Raw. The former champion took on her Twitter after this announcement to share her excitement:

Trish Stratus was part of the last WWE show in Toronto as well. It was a non-televised event that took place just before WrestleMania 38 on March 27.

The wrestling legend had a confrontation with the then Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch on the show where Stratus slapped The Man.

The Attitude Era star retired from wrestling in 2006. She has been making sporadic appearances for the company ever since.

She returned to the ring for a run in 2018. Stratus first competed in the Women’s Royal Rumble and she then went on to have a few more matches.

This run ended with a match against Charlotte Flair at the SummerSlam 2019. Unfortunately for Trish, she lost this one-on-one bout against The Queen.