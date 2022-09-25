WWE Hall of Famer Praises Saraya (Paige) After Her Debut In AEW: “Always Been One Of My Favorites”

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, made her shocking debut for All Elite Wrestling at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

The 30-year-old arrived in AEW following the 4-Way match for the AEW Interim Women’s Championship. Toni Storm successfully defended the title against Britt Baker, Serena Deeb, and Athena. After the match, Britt, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb attacked Toni and Athena in the ring.

Saraya then made her way to the ring to an enormous pop from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. AEW has announced that she will be addressing the crowd this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Booker T Praises Saraya After Her Debut In All Elite Wrestling

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about Saraya’s debut in AEW on his Hall of Fame podcast and noted that he predicted that she would return to the ring after WWE opted not to re-sign her.