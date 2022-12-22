WWE has Postponed its India Event (Report)

According to a new report, WWE won’t be going to India after all. WWE had plans to run a show on a “grand scale” in Hyderabad, India, and would consist of “a mix of superstars, both Indian and international.”

It was later reported that the show would be on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from the G.M.C. Balayogi Sports Complex, an indoor stadium in Hyderabad with a capacity of 5,000 people featuring SmackDown talent mostly.

WWE never announced the show, nor was it confirmed whether the company had plans to air it as a special on Peacock, tape it for the local market, or just have it as a house show.

Postponed

According to WrestleVotes, the show has been postponed, although no reason was given. It’s also unclear when the company plans to reschedule the show:

I’m told the proposed WWE Live Event in India scheduled for 1/18 has been postponed for unspecified reasons. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 22, 2022

Sanga & Veer Mahaan vs. The Creed Brothers had been booked for the WWE NXT Deadline event earlier this month, but it was later nixed.

The match was reportedly pulled due to Veer dealing with a minor injury and the promotion is being careful with him, so they pulled the bout as he was supposed to be featured at this India event.