WWE Has “Significant Plans” For Popular Raw Superstar

Fans can expect to see Finn Balor be booked as a main event player soon under the creative vision of Triple H on WWE programming.

Balor was pushed as a top star in NXT under Triple H, where he held the NXT Title several times. However, on the main roster, he was only briefly used as a top star when he first arrived in 2016, becoming the first-ever Universal Champion at SummerSlam. However, he was sidelined due to an injury he suffered in that bout against Seth Rollins.

Finn Balor’s Bright Future

WWE has significant plans for Balor in the months ahead, according to WrestleVotes:

“I’m told that significant plans are lined up for Finn Balor in the future. I don’t know exactly for what those plans are, but he is a strong favorite of the new leadership group. Expect Finn to play a big role in the foreseeable future of WWE.”

WWE has kept The Judgment Day strong under two different regimes in the way of Vince McMahon, and now Triple H. Edge first created the group alongside Reha Ripley and Damian Priest.

This past June at Hell in a Cell, Judgement Day beat Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan. The following night on Raw, Balor turned heel by attacking Edge and joining the group.

At next Saturday’s Extreme Rules event from Philadelphia, Balor is slated to wrestle Edge in an I Quit Match.