WWE Has Zero Plans For Naomi & Sasha Banks To Return (Report)

It’s been one week since Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of WWE Raw due to creative differences. WWE has stripped them of the Women’s Tag Team Titles, suspended them indefinitely, pulled their Facebook pages, and removed them from the intro video package.

During today’s Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez recapped the situation and noted that creative is not working on anything for Banks and Naomi right now as WWE doesn’t have plans for them to return. Ringside News first reported the news.

“There are at this point zero plans for them to return, there is zero talk whatsoever about the two of them as it pertains to creative,” Alvarez said.

As previously reported, Naomi and Banks were upset with WWE planning to have them wrestle in the six-pack challenge match on Raw with Naomi going over to challenge Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell while Banks was supposed to challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at this same show.

This would’ve put the Women’s Tag Titles on ice for the next month. As of this writing, Banks nor Naomi has publicly commented on the situation, leaving fans waiting to hear their side of the story.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription