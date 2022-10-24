WWE Higher-Up Says They’d Vote No On a CM Punk Return

Is CM Punk going to return to WWE? Not if those close to Head of Talent Relations Triple H can help it.

After walking out of WWE in January 2014, Punk joined AEW in August 2021 but is currently suspended for his role in the AEW All Out 2022 post-show backstage fight.

It is reported that AEW’s higher-ups and the locker room do not want him back and are in talks to buy out the remainder of his contract.

Voting No

If Punk is fired from AEW as many predict, then the only possible promotion able to afford his services is WWE.

Despite the very critical comments both sides have had over the years, there is a belief that Triple H would be interested in making a move to bring Punk back.

During a recent PWTorch.com audio show, Wade Keller addressed a possible Punk return, and that those close to the Game are against the idea (via Wrestling News.)

“Somebody who’s currently in WWE, and is within the sphere of influence of Paul Levesque’s decision-making would be a hard ‘No’ as of me asking this person today. A hard ‘No’ on endorsing the return of CM Punk, even if it would help business.”

Keller has previously reported that Triple H is more inclined to bring Punk back than his father-in-law Vince McMahon, who retired from WWE in July this year.

Not Wanted Back

Given Punk’s past issues with WWE, he may not be willing to return to the company who handed him his firing papers on his wedding day (mere coincidence WWE claims.)

In his report, Keller added that if WWE says no, then AEW may not be willing to bring him back either.

“I talked to three people of significant stature in AEW in the last couple of days…I asked how would a vote go in the AEW locker room if they were asked if they wanted Punk to return? One person said he wouldn’t fare very well. Another person said he thinks he might not get a single vote.”

AEW’s roster is said to be vehemently anti-Punk at this time, believing his comments during the All Out media scrum damaged the company.

Punk was heavily critical of ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, who has been one of AEW’s biggest stars since the company’s launch in 2019.