WWE Interested In Bringing Back FTR (Report)

FTR has some options when their contracts with AEW are up. Fightful Select reported today that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler’s deals are technically available to expire this summer, but AEW retains an option year on the tag team.

The belief is the option will be exercised by AEW or the two sides will come to terms on a contract extension soon. It was added that “WWE has expressed interest internally about possibly bringing back the team formerly known as The Revival.”

After finding success in NXT and on the main roster, FTR became unhappy in WWE because of the lack of focus on the tag team division. The company had offered them $850,000 each, with Mark Carrano even mentioning that he could possibly get them to $1 million each. They turned the big money down and left for AEW. Because FTR is still under contract with AEW, WWE is unable to approach FTR directly.

As of late, FTR has been getting a bigger push and their recent matches with The Young Bucks and The Briscoes have been highly praised. Some even think their ROH bout with The Briscoes is a contender for Match of the Year.

Harwood was asked as recently as last month if he would ever return to WWE. He responded with, “Yes, If the money and circumstances were right…”