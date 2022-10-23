Details on WWE Launching 2 New NXT Brands in 2023

WWE is looking to introduce NXT brands globally as soon as 2023. During Saturday night’s NXT Halloween Havoc post-show media scrum, Shawn Michaels talked about moving the brand outside of the Performance Center as well as plans to expand globally.

NXT has had 3 different iterations over the last 13 months. The decision was made to move their USA network show from Wednesday to Tuesday nights. It also added a new logo and went to a more developmental style brand. It was renamed NXT 2.0.

Present day, the current iteration of the NXT brand is a hybrid between 2.0 and the black and gold era. Excitement is high, which is why Shawn Michaels says that the next step for the brand is moving globally.

Michaels, who serves as WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, is hopeful that they will be hosting Premium Live Events outside of the Performance Center.

“From an NXT standpoint, we’ve been getting out live events here in Florida and we certainly look forward to getting out of Orlando in 2023.” Michaels said.

“From an NXT standpoint, getting out for Premium live events. Hopefully, that means getting out for live events as well outside of Florida. Those are decisions that come from people above me. We certainly want to do it and we’re excited to do it, but we’re going to start with Premium Live Events and see how that goes first. “

NXT Mexico and Japan

Moving NXT outside of Florida in 2023 looks to be a lock. Moving the brand outside of the United States is a larger goal and also looks to be on the horizon sooner rather than later.

According to Fightful, WWE trademarked the term NXT Global back September. The United Kingdom version of the brand was added in 2018 and will be repackaged as part of NXT Europe.

It would make sense for NXT to move to other regions of the World. Michaels says that talks of NXT Japan and NXT Mexico have surfaced.

“I know there’s been talks of NXT Japan and NXT Mexico. As I understand it those announcements could be coming down the road in 2023, so this company continues to grow and expand.” – Shawn Michaels

Michaels joked that he “knows a guy” who is very interested in NXT and its expansion, so he doesn’t think fans will have to wait long before some big announcements are made.