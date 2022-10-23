WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results: Triple Threat Headliner, Rose vs. Fyre

The WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 special took place on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results

Wes Lee defeated Carmelo Hayes, Oro Mensah, Von Wagner, and Nathan Frazer to become the new NXT North American Champion.

Apollo Crews defeated Grayson Waller in a Casket Match.

Roxanne Perez defeated Cora Jade

Julius Creed defeated Damon Kemp in an Ambulance Match

Mandy Rose defeated Alba Fyreto to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh

Main Event

NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh in a triple threat match headlined the show.

The match was great.Dragunov hit coast to coast on JD and Bron. here was a spot where Bron hit a Frankensteiner to JD, who then was caught by Dragunov for a powerbomb. Dragunov hit a powerbomb to Bron for 2. JD with a 450 splash to Dragunov for a near fall. Dragunov with his finisher to Breakker, but JD broke it up. Breakker with a spear to Dragunov for the win.

NXT Women’s Championship Match

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defended her title against Alba Fyre

The match was split in half as there was a pre-tape where Rose and Toxic Attraction arrived at a creepy house to look for Fyre, who took everyone out and put Rose in her SUV back to the Performance Center.

They kept the match short and while Fyre did get a near fall, the referee was taken out. Thanks to outside interference by Jayne and Dolin, Rose was able to retain the title with her running knee strike.

Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal Match

Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews in a Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal Match was booked. The stipulation was a casket match.

The match was interesting. Crews took him out on the floor with a back flip. Waller pushed Crews off the middle rope through a casket. The lights went out and Crews was out of the casket before he brought out the druids and they had a new casket. So the match was basically restarted.

Ladder Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer battled it out in a ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship.

The match opened up the show. Everyone started brawling to start off the match. The ladders were introduced early. Nathan hit a drop kick off the top rope to knock Hayes off a ladder before Carter with a leg drop while using a ladder to Nathan. Frazer with a spanish fly from the middle rope onto a ladder with Hayes.Trick William pushed Oro off the ladder so Oro jumped off taking everyone out. Frazer with a frog splash off the top rope to Von on a ladder outside the ring. Von tossed Carter from the ring onto the announce table.Lee won the bout.

Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade

Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade had a Weapons Wild Match.

The match saw them use various weapons including chairs and trash cans. They both fell off a platform through a stack of tables. The finish saw hit a sunset flip powerbomb on the chairs for the win.

Damon Kemp vs. Julius Creed

Damon Kemp vs. Julius Creed was booked in an ambulance match with the stipulation that if Julius lost, Brutus Creed would have to leave NXT.

The match saw them brawl all over the place and they used various weapons. Kemp put Creed in the ambulance, but held on and Kemp smashed the door on his hands several times. Creed hit him with a chair then powerbombed him through a stretcher for the win.