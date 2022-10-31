“It’s Going to be Good” – WWE Legend Previews Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this Saturday against Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel.

Logan will challenge for the title in just the third match of his WWE career. Roman Reigns is heading into the match a heavy favorite and will likely leave the premium live event as still the champion.

The 27-year-old debuted at SummerSlam with The Miz in a victory over The Mysterios in a tag team match. The Miz turned on him after the match and Logan defeated the A-Lister at this year’s SummerSlam PLE in Nashville.

Jim Cornette Previews The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match at Crown Jewel

Jim Cornette recently discussed the upcoming title match on episode 455 of The Jim Cornette Experience.

The 61-year-old said that he is looking forward to the match and complimented Logan Paul on taking this seriously. Cornette added that this is another good match for the Saudi Arabia crowd because Logan is a big American celebrity.

It’s going to be good. Logan Paul takes this seriously and he’s a very prideful person. He’s been training. We saw him do way better before than what he ought to of for his level of inexperience. They’re not going to switch the belt but they’ve given Saudi Arabia for their 50 million dollars a big main event with somebody they can say, and truthfully so, is a big American celebrity. It’s kind of a freak show match. In terms of a celebrity from YouTube who’s dabbled in other sports and now is in wrestling, but he can compete at a high level because he’s an athlete. It doesn’t have to sell tickets because nobody thinks he’s going to win. They’ve tried to create the doubt, ‘well if I get one good shot’. Well, you know, but he’s not. At least they are trying to create the doubt.

H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling