“It’s Going to be Good” – WWE Legend Previews Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this Saturday against Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel.
Logan will challenge for the title in just the third match of his WWE career. Roman Reigns is heading into the match a heavy favorite and will likely leave the premium live event as still the champion.
The 27-year-old debuted at SummerSlam with The Miz in a victory over The Mysterios in a tag team match. The Miz turned on him after the match and Logan defeated the A-Lister at this year’s SummerSlam PLE in Nashville.
Jim Cornette Previews The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match at Crown Jewel
Jim Cornette recently discussed the upcoming title match on episode 455 of The Jim Cornette Experience.
The 61-year-old said that he is looking forward to the match and complimented Logan Paul on taking this seriously. Cornette added that this is another good match for the Saudi Arabia crowd because Logan is a big American celebrity.