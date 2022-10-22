WWE Legend on JBL Managing Baron Corbin: “They’re Trying”

Baron Corbin recently returned on WWE RAW with the legendary John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield as his manager.
JBL picked up Corbin in his limo on the September 2nd edition of SmackDown and they had not appeared on TV since Corbin’s return last week.
Rey Mysterio approached Triple H on a recent episode of SmackDown and tried to quit due to conflict with his son, Dominik Mysterio, and The Judgment Day. The Game opted to trade Corbin to the RAW roster and bring Mysterio to SmackDown instead.
Baron battled Dolph Ziggler in a long match on RAW as JBL joined commentary. JBL referred to Corbin as the “Modern Day Wrestling God” after he defeated The Showoff.
Jim Cornette on Baron Corbin & JBL
Wrestling legend Jim Cornette praised JBL for his promo and on episode 266 of Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru. Jim and co-host Brian Last joked that JBL’s suit was a little too big for him.
Jim praised JBL for his promo ability and noted how he got the crowd to turn against him right away.
Cornette wondered if even the great JBL will be able to get Baron Corbin over with the crowd despite being a great promo.
The 61-year-old noted that Corbin’s new gear looks horrendous and compared him to “some kind of a mole creature” that resides underground.
