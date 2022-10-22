WWE Legend on JBL Managing Baron Corbin: “They’re Trying”

Baron Corbin recently returned on WWE RAW with the legendary John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield as his manager.

JBL picked up Corbin in his limo on the September 2nd edition of SmackDown and they had not appeared on TV since Corbin’s return last week.

Rey Mysterio approached Triple H on a recent episode of SmackDown and tried to quit due to conflict with his son, Dominik Mysterio, and The Judgment Day. The Game opted to trade Corbin to the RAW roster and bring Mysterio to SmackDown instead.

Baron battled Dolph Ziggler in a long match on RAW as JBL joined commentary. JBL referred to Corbin as the “Modern Day Wrestling God” after he defeated The Showoff.

Jim Cornette on Baron Corbin & JBL

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette praised JBL for his promo and on episode 266 of Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru. Jim and co-host Brian Last joked that JBL’s suit was a little too big for him.

Jim praised JBL for his promo ability and noted how he got the crowd to turn against him right away.

He acknowledged the people’s cheers and etc, and then went right into the f***ing best heel promo, the most natural. He’s got the personality, the delivery, the material, it was all off the top of his head. He buried Oklahoma and praised Texas, like if you anyone from Oklahoma and Texas, that is all they do.

Cornette wondered if even the great JBL will be able to get Baron Corbin over with the crowd despite being a great promo.

JBL is a great promo. But can even he get Baron Corbin over? But it’s not Happy Corbin anymore. They’re trying. It’s Baron Corbin. We were watching the show when he became homeless Corbin and then he became Happy Corbin, but did we ever just see a Baron Corbin? Before that he was the possum king, King Corbin. Have we ever just seen Baron Corbin try to be serious?

The 61-year-old noted that Corbin’s new gear looks horrendous and compared him to “some kind of a mole creature” that resides underground.

His gear still looks horrendous. I don’t what the f***. He’s so hairless. He looks like some kind of mole creature. That lives underground and has no hair. I don’t know. But his gear looks horrendous, which accentuates the paleness and lack of features he has. He seems to have lost weight. He’s trying to get in better shape. His work, some of it looked okay. His physical appearance to me is odd and off-putting. I don’t know how to explain it.

