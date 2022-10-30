WWE Legend on Lesnar vs. Lashley at Crown Jewel: “I’m Looking Forward to Seeing it”

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE and attacked Bobby Lashley on a recent edition of WWE RAW.

The All Mighty was set to defend the US Title against Seth Rollins but Brock’s music hit instead. Lesnar marched to the ring and attacked the champion.

Seth Rollins then capitalized on a weakened Lashley and defeated him to become the United States Champion.

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar battled at the Royal Rumble PLE earlier this year. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns interfered in the match and The All Mighty picked up the victory.

Jim Cornette Previews Lesnar vs. Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette previewed the upcoming match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley on episode 455 of The Jim Cornette Experience.

The 61-year-old noted that the crowd in Saudi Arabia will likely be behind Brock Lesnar, which is the exact opposite reaction that WWE is going for.

They suddenly had Brock reappear and switch heel out of nowhere. He just beat the sh** out of Bobby Lashley, the babyface, and the people cheered madly while he did it. So, unfortunately, I think they are probably going to cheer Brock against Lashley, even though it is supposed to be set up to be exactly the opposite. Bobby was a stronger heel, and also could take care of himself better as a heel with the manager and the group, because he’s not an over-the-top personality. They are going to gravitate to Lesnar because he’s a f***ing freak of various natures. I’m looking forward to seeing it from an athletic standpoint, but I think it will probably accomplish exactly the opposite of what they apparently want, which was Brock to turn heel on Lashley.

