WWE Legend on Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta Argument on AEW Dynamite: “What the F*** is This?”

Bryan Danielson battled Sammy Guevara on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The American Dragon picked up the victory but there is some friction brewing within the Blackpool Combat Club.

Danielson recently battled Chris Jericho for the ROH Championship but lost after Daniel Garcia betrayed him. The storyline was that Danielson and Jericho were battling over whether Garcia was a sports entertainer or a professional wrestler.

Garcia opted to be a sports entertainer and aligned with the Jericho Appreciation Society. Wheeler Yuta of the BCC confronted Danielson backstage and mocked him for not seeing the attack by Garcia coming.

Danielson and Yuta had a shoving match before former ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli broke it up. Danielson smacked Yuta in the face during the argument. Bryan later defeated Sammy Guevara in a singles match on Dynamite.

Jim Cornette on Wheeler Yuta Yelling at Bryan Danielson

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette reviewed the verbal exchange between Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta on episode 455 of The Jim Cornette Experience.

Cornette said that he hopes this leaves to Danielson turning heel but suggested it is more likely that AEW President Tony Khan thought the argument would be a good segment.

So now the babyfaces are fighting amongst themselves, and if it means that Danielson will eventually turn out of this then great. I don’t care how it happens. But I don’t have any confidence that is what they are setting up. I think the babyfaces are just arguing because Tony (Khan) thinks it might be swell.

Co-host Brian Last questioned how into Wheeler Yuta AEW fans are and if he should be the one shouting in Bryan Danielson’s face. Cornette noted that there is an established section of fans that are into everything AEW does.

What did we determine now? Is it six or seven hundred thousand that love the whole Elite thing, the whole Harpo (a Cornette nickname/ reference to Harpo Marx for Kenny Omega) thing, and love all the play wrestlers. They are going to love Yuta because he’s been embraced by all their favorites. And everyone that wants to watch a major league wrestling program on National Television are sitting there wondering ‘what the f*** is this?’.

