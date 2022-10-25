WWE Legend Praises Logan Paul: “I Think This Guy is Going to do Very Well”

Logan Paul sent a message to Roman Reigns on last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

The 27-year-old made his way to the ring at the end of SmackDown for a promo. He suggested that he was going to shock the world and defeat Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Honorary Uce Sami Zayn was on the phone with Roman Reigns earlier on the show and was instructed to inform The Bloodline not to confront Logan Paul. Sami told The Bloodline not to do so but Jey Uso didn’t listen. Jey made his way to the ring and Logan knocked him out with one punch.

Jim Cornette Praises Logan Paul

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette had high praise for Logan Paul following his segment on last week’s episode of SmackDown. Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the legendary manager praised Logan Paul for his promo ability and for taking the business seriously.

This guy can talk. He’s taking the business more seriously than the guys that are in it. He’s constructed, whether it is his story or whether they gave it to him and he’s fleshed it out, about nobody takes him seriously. They don’t think he’s going to beat Roman Reigns but what if he gets one lucky shot? They said he couldn’t do this, they said he couldn’t do that and look where he is now. He seems serious and motivated. And he’s got personality. It is not just scripted bullsh** or a monotone uninteresting delivery like Ronda Rousey has been, where she’s just like in a trance and doesn’t give a sh**. I think this guy is going to do very well. Also, we’ve seen before he takes the physical part seriously too and he’s been training.

Cornette added that he is more offended by wrestlers like Orange Cassidy or Joey Janela than celebrities such as Logan Paul trying their hand in the wrestling business.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to SEScoops for the transcription.