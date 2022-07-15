WWE Legend Stopped Becky Lynch From Leaving the Company

The rise of Becky Lynch in WWE has remained one of the company’s greatest success stories. Lynch went from a top NXT prospect, to the first ever SmackDown women’s champion, but then lived in limbo on the main roster card for nearly two years, which included competing on the pre-show of WrestleMania 34.

Big Time Becks would eventually receive another title opportunity at SummerSlam 2018, which led to a character shift that catapulted her into the main event, a spot she has remained ever since.

When talking about Lynch’s career on the latest edition of his podcast WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed that at one point the former multi-time women’s champion was planning on leaving WWE due to be unsatisfied.

“Before Becky Lynch became The Man, before she got that break that we all thought she was due, she was really wondering, you know, she’s really down on herself, down on her role with the company, wondering if it was all worth it. “

The hardcore legend then shared some advice he gave to Lynch, which he believes helped her ultimately decide to keep pursuing her dream in WWE.

“I remember giving her two pieces of advice. I said, be patient, be ready.”

Another aspect that helped Foley convince Lynch was when he found out how much more money women wrestlers were making in this era than previous ones.

“I won’t tell you what she made, I’ll just tell you my reaction was, oh, well, you’ve got to stay in WWE. I didn’t know that the money had picked up for the women to that extent. And like you said, how many women do you think are making seven figures? Six or seven?”

Even though she lost the Raw women’s championship at WrestleMania 38 to Bianca Belair she has continued to compete in the main event scene.

(Quotes via Inside The Ropes)