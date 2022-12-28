WWE Looking to Prevent Travel-Related Issues at SmackDown

WWE is putting in extra effort to try and avoid more travel woes for talent and crew that could impact Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode, which is one of the biggest shows in recent SmackDown history.

As previously reported, those working Monday’s house show in Columbus, OH, dealt with significant travel-related issues that caused changes to the lineup. Talent working the SmackDown event at MSG that same night dealt with their flights being delayed.

Some people working the house show in Columbus couldn’t even appear, including Alexa Bliss, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch.

The Warning

On today’s Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that some WWE talents and crew members were told to leave Tuesday to make it to Tampa, FL, for Friday’s SmackDown because of travel issues.

It’s believed that there should be limited issues as many of the wrestlers are already in Florida as they live there. WWE’s post-Christmas tour runs through Thursday in Miami. Top wrestlers booked for the final SmackDown of 2022 will likely go to Tampa in advance.

The show will have a stacked lineup that includes Raquel Rodriguez vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa, Kevin Owen & John Cena vs. Sami Zayn & Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.