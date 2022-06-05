WWE Makes Major Changes to Hell in a Cell Match

WWE has once again been forced to pivot on the fly.

Hell in a Cell will take place tonight inside Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The card will feature seven matches including a Raw Women’s Title match between champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Becky Lynch.

There will also be a mixed six-person tag team match featuring AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan taking on The Judgment Day (Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley).

WWE Alters Plans

There are other matches on the card but none are bigger than the HIAC match between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

While WWE had plans laid out for the match, officials have needed to make changes. That’s because word broke that Cody may have suffered a torn pectoral while training for the match.

WrestleVotes reports that WWE has been making changes to the match all day.

Unfortunately, the Cody Rhodes injury news going around is accurate. He is still scheduled to work tonight’s HIAC event, w/ the severity of the injury still being determined. I’m told plans for the match have been changing all day long. Feel terrible for Cody. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 5, 2022

Something was amiss when Cody didn’t compete in a scheduled match at a house show this past Saturday night. He was set to take on Seth Rollins but WWE announced that he suffered an injury.

Drew McIntyre ended up replacing Cody and he pinned Rollins. After the match, Cody ran Seth out of the ring.